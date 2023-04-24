ClearOne (NASDAQ:CLRO) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ClearOne (NASDAQ:CLRO – Get Rating) in a research note released on Friday. The firm issued a hold rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

ClearOne Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CLRO opened at $1.21 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.24. ClearOne has a 52-week low of $0.47 and a 52-week high of $1.96.

ClearOne (NASDAQ:CLRO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 31st. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.02 million during the quarter. ClearOne had a net margin of 81.56% and a negative return on equity of 9.30%.

About ClearOne

ClearOne, Inc engages in the design, development, and sale of conferencing, collaboration, and network streaming solutions for voice and visual communications. Its products include professional audio conferencing, speakerphones, professional microphones, and video collaboration. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, UT.

Further Reading

