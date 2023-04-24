Clorox (NYSE:CLX) Sets New 1-Year High at $165.87

The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $165.87 and last traded at $165.67, with a volume of 94403 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $165.26.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CLX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Clorox from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Clorox from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Clorox from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Clorox from $140.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Clorox from $126.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $144.55.

Clorox Stock Up 0.2 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.04, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.46 billion, a PE ratio of 47.22, a PEG ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $155.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $147.64.

Clorox Announces Dividend

Clorox ( NYSE:CLX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.32. Clorox had a return on equity of 89.97% and a net margin of 6.16%. The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.66 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that The Clorox Company will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 26th will be given a dividend of $1.18 per share. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 25th. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio is currently 134.86%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Clorox

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CLX. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Clorox by 1.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,685,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,041,661,000 after purchasing an additional 185,012 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Clorox by 5.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,964,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,407,673,000 after purchasing an additional 580,982 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Clorox by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,624,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,648,000 after purchasing an additional 71,240 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in Clorox by 11.1% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,161,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,492,000 after purchasing an additional 215,425 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Clorox by 1.1% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,931,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,515,000 after purchasing an additional 21,058 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.12% of the company’s stock.

About Clorox

The Clorox Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of consumer and professional products. It operates through the following business segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment consists of cleaning products, professional products and vitamins, minerals and supplements mainly marketed and sold in the United States.

Featured Articles

