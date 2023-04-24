Coca-Cola HBC (OTCMKTS:CCHGY) Hits New 12-Month High at $30.08

Coca-Cola HBC AG (OTCMKTS:CCHGY – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $30.08 and last traded at $30.08, with a volume of 8241 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $29.85.

A number of research firms have commented on CCHGY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Coca-Cola HBC from GBX 2,580 ($31.93) to GBX 2,545 ($31.49) in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Coca-Cola HBC from GBX 2,250 ($27.84) to GBX 2,350 ($29.08) in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Coca-Cola HBC from GBX 2,600 ($32.17) to GBX 2,500 ($30.94) in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola HBC from GBX 2,200 ($27.22) to GBX 2,125 ($26.30) in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola HBC from GBX 2,500 ($30.94) to GBX 2,700 ($33.41) in a research report on Thursday, February 16th.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $26.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Coca-Cola HBC AG engages in the production, sale and distribution of non-alcoholic and ready-to-drink beverages. It operates through the following segments: Established Markets, Developing Markets, and Emerging Markets. The Established Markets segment consists of Austria, Cyprus, Greece, Italy, Northern Ireland, the Republic of Ireland, and Switzerland.

