Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the fifteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $50.00.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CGNX. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Cognex from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $41.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Cognex from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $41.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. TheStreet raised shares of Cognex from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Cognex from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cognex in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Cognex Price Performance

Shares of CGNX stock opened at $48.62 on Monday. Cognex has a one year low of $40.21 and a one year high of $71.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $48.81 and a 200-day moving average of $48.80. The company has a market cap of $8.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.53 and a beta of 1.61.

Cognex Dividend Announcement

Cognex ( NASDAQ:CGNX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $239.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $245.09 million. Cognex had a net margin of 21.42% and a return on equity of 16.42%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.30 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Cognex will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 17th. Investors of record on Friday, March 3rd were paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 2nd. Cognex’s payout ratio is 22.76%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Theodor Krantz sold 10,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.00, for a total value of $592,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 35,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,023,500. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Cognex news, Director Theodor Krantz sold 10,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.00, for a total value of $592,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 35,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,023,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Patrick Alias sold 4,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.53, for a total value of $216,693.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,287 shares of company stock worth $883,325 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cognex

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CGNX. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Cognex in the 4th quarter worth approximately $78,651,000. Riverbridge Partners LLC increased its holdings in Cognex by 249.6% in the 3rd quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,601,267 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $66,373,000 after acquiring an additional 1,143,304 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new stake in Cognex in the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,564,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Cognex by 25.4% in the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,365,212 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $180,938,000 after acquiring an additional 883,697 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Cognex by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 11,389,529 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $472,094,000 after acquiring an additional 826,402 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.24% of the company’s stock.

About Cognex

Cognex Corp. engages in the provision of machine vision products and solutions. Its products include vision sensors, vision systems, 3D vision systems, barcode readers, barcode verifiers, vision software, and vision tools. Its solutions include alignment, dimensioning, item detection, edge intelligence, logistics barcode reading systems and tunnels, water identification, and tire inspection.

Featured Stories

