Contrasting Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS) and Boxed (NYSE:BOXDQ)

Boxed (NYSE:BOXDQ – Get Rating) and Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS – Get Rating) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, dividends, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Boxed and Vipshop’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Boxed -75.33% N/A -71.75% Vipshop 6.05% 16.75% 9.48%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Boxed and Vipshop, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Boxed 0 0 0 0 N/A Vipshop 0 4 6 0 2.60

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Vipshop has a consensus price target of $14.08, indicating a potential downside of 0.49%. Given Vipshop’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Vipshop is more favorable than Boxed.

35.5% of Boxed shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 49.8% of Vipshop shares are owned by institutional investors. 10.0% of Boxed shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 29.5% of Vipshop shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

Boxed has a beta of 2.49, indicating that its stock price is 149% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Vipshop has a beta of 0.44, indicating that its stock price is 56% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Boxed and Vipshop’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Boxed $177.27 million 0.00 -$69.22 million ($3.02) 0.00 Vipshop $14.96 billion 0.64 $913.24 million $1.45 9.76

Vipshop has higher revenue and earnings than Boxed. Boxed is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Vipshop, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Vipshop beats Boxed on 12 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Boxed

Boxed Inc is an e-commerce retailer and an e-commerce enabler. It operates an e-commerce retail service which provides bulk pantry consumables to businesses and household customers. Boxed Inc., formerly known as Seven Oaks Acquisition Corp., is based in NEW YORK.

About Vipshop

Vipshop Holdings Ltd. operates as a holding company which through its subsidiaries engages in the provision of online product sales and distributions services. It offers womenswear, menswear, footwear, accessories, handbags, apparel for children, sportswear and sporting goods, cosmetic goods, home and lifestyle products, luxury goods, and gifts and miscellaneous. It operates through the following segments: Vip.com, Shan Shan Outlets, and Others. The Vip.com segment refers to online sales. The Shan Shan Outlets segment represents revenue from outlet stores. The Others segment includes internet finance, offline shops and city outlets. The company was founded by Ya Shen and Xiao Bo Hong on August 22, 2008 and is headquartered in Guangzhou, China.

