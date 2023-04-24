Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VLRS) Shares Sold by Moneda S.A. Administradora General de Fondos

Moneda S.A. Administradora General de Fondos lowered its position in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VLRS – Get Rating) by 32.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 109,099 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 53,594 shares during the period. Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación accounts for 0.8% of Moneda S.A. Administradora General de Fondos’ portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Moneda S.A. Administradora General de Fondos’ holdings in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación were worth $912,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación in the 2nd quarter valued at about $109,000. Cutler Group LLC CA bought a new position in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación in the 3rd quarter valued at about $118,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación by 26.9% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 17,120 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 3,630 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC grew its position in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 14,803 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 1,060 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. bought a new position in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación in the 3rd quarter valued at about $143,000. Institutional investors own 46.97% of the company’s stock.

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:VLRS traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $11.85. 180,166 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 368,399. Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 52 week low of $6.86 and a 52 week high of $17.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.75. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.17.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

About Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $19.38.

(Get Rating)

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación SAB de CV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of air transportation and related services. It also offers cargo services. The company was founded by Roberto Jose Kriete Avila and Carlos Mendoza Valencia on October 27, 2005 and is headquartered in Mexico City.

