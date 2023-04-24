Convergence Investment Partners LLC Acquires 4,975 Shares of The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC)

Convergence Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC – Get Rating) by 18.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,385 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 4,975 shares during the quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Chemours were worth $992,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Chemours by 29.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,075,740 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $569,023,000 after buying an additional 4,060,250 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Chemours by 5.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,741,300 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $437,324,000 after buying an additional 932,063 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in Chemours by 5.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,618,424 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $145,388,000 after buying an additional 254,243 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Chemours by 9.8% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,228,722 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $54,935,000 after purchasing an additional 198,205 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Chemours by 39.3% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,605,528 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $39,577,000 after purchasing an additional 452,857 shares during the period. 71.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Chemours

In related news, insider Alisha Bellezza sold 27,716 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.47, for a total transaction of $983,086.52. Following the sale, the insider now owns 43,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,558,232.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.63% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Chemours Price Performance

CC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Chemours in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America upgraded shares of Chemours from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Chemours from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Chemours from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Chemours from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $31.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.33.

Chemours stock opened at $28.42 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $4.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.90, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.87. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $31.39 and its 200 day moving average is $31.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.24. The Chemours Company has a 52-week low of $23.58 and a 52-week high of $44.95.

Chemours Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 24th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 23rd. Chemours’s payout ratio is 28.01%.

About Chemours

The Chemours Co is a holding company, which engages in the provision of performance chemicals. The firm delivers solutions, which include a range of industrial and chemical products for markets including coatings, plastics, refrigeration and air conditioning, transportation, semiconductor and consumer electronics, and general industrial.

