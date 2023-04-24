Convergence Investment Partners LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in International Paper (NYSE:IP)

Convergence Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Rating) by 48.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 11,301 shares during the period. Convergence Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in International Paper were worth $1,191,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in International Paper by 45.5% in the first quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 675 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of International Paper by 165.8% during the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 776 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 484 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its holdings in shares of International Paper by 133.4% during the fourth quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 803 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 459 shares during the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its holdings in shares of International Paper by 576.5% during the fourth quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 1,035 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 882 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tobam purchased a new stake in shares of International Paper during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 83.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get International Paper alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

IP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of International Paper from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of International Paper from $36.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of International Paper from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Argus increased their price target on shares of International Paper from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of International Paper from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.82.

Insiders Place Their Bets

International Paper Trading Up 0.3 %

In other International Paper news, SVP Joseph R. Saab sold 1,705 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.35, for a total value of $60,271.75. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,671 shares in the company, valued at $59,069.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other International Paper news, SVP Joseph R. Saab sold 1,705 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.35, for a total value of $60,271.75. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,671 shares in the company, valued at $59,069.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Mark S. Sutton sold 85,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.58, for a total transaction of $2,939,300.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 143,000 shares in the company, valued at $4,944,940. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 93,567 shares of company stock worth $3,261,447. Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IP stock opened at $36.16 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. International Paper has a 12-month low of $30.69 and a 12-month high of $49.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.86 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $36.17 and its 200 day moving average is $35.92.

International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.18. International Paper had a net margin of 7.11% and a return on equity of 15.81%. The business had revenue of $5.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.20 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that International Paper will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current year.

International Paper Company Profile

(Get Rating)

International Paper Co engages in the manufacture of paper and packaging products. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment is involved in manufacturing containerboards, which include linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for International Paper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Paper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.