Convergence Investment Partners LLC Boosts Stock Position in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Convergence Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) by 11.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,015 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,445 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley makes up approximately 1.2% of Convergence Investment Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Convergence Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $1,957,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 3,562 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the period. Edgestream Partners L.P. grew its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 39,183 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,096,000 after buying an additional 2,451 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 38.7% during the 4th quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,353 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,156,000 after purchasing an additional 7,072 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 82.6% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,205 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $569,000 after purchasing an additional 3,259 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 35.9% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 104,285 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,240,000 after purchasing an additional 27,536 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on MS shares. Cfra reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $105.00 target price on shares of Morgan Stanley in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Morgan Stanley from $108.00 to $104.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. UBS Group boosted their target price on Morgan Stanley from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Morgan Stanley from $92.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Morgan Stanley from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $95.34.

Shares of MS opened at $91.21 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $90.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $89.17. Morgan Stanley has a 52-week low of $72.05 and a 52-week high of $100.99. The firm has a market cap of $152.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.66, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $14.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.96 billion. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 11.34% and a net margin of 14.12%. The business’s revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.06 EPS. Analysts forecast that Morgan Stanley will post 6.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 1st will be given a dividend of $0.775 per share. This represents a $3.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.26%.

In related news, insider Daniel A. Simkowitz sold 15,133 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.20, for a total transaction of $1,455,794.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 323,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,110,887.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Daniel A. Simkowitz sold 15,133 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.20, for a total transaction of $1,455,794.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 323,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,110,887.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Alistair Darling sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.70, for a total value of $189,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 34,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,263,835.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 41,689 shares of company stock valued at $4,057,330. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Morgan Stanley operates as a global financial services company. The firm provides investment banking products and services to its clients and customers including corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management.

