Convergence Investment Partners LLC Buys 655 Shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

Convergence Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 34,986 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 655 shares during the quarter. Cardinal Health comprises about 1.6% of Convergence Investment Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Convergence Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $2,689,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 888.6% during the fourth quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. bought a new position in Cardinal Health in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Cardinal Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its stake in Cardinal Health by 29.5% in the third quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH bought a new position in Cardinal Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 88.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CAH opened at $79.90 on Monday. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 12 month low of $49.70 and a 12 month high of $81.57. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.33. The firm has a market cap of $20.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.69, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.74.

Cardinal Health ( NYSE:CAH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.19. Cardinal Health had a negative net margin of 0.66% and a negative return on equity of 101.28%. The business had revenue of $51.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.03 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.27 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 5.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 3rd were paid a $0.4957 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 31st. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%. Cardinal Health’s payout ratio is currently 36.33%.

CAH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Cardinal Health from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $87.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Cardinal Health from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Cardinal Health from $78.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cardinal Health in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Cardinal Health from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $80.08.

Cardinal Health, Inc is a healthcare services and products company, which engages in the provision of customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices. It also provides medical products and pharmaceuticals and cost-effective solutions that enhance supply chain efficiency.

