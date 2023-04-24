Convergence Investment Partners LLC Buys Shares of 9,671 The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Convergence Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 9,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $431,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kroger by 0.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 81,265,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,555,388,000 after purchasing an additional 438,869 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kroger by 5.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 65,735,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,875,933,000 after purchasing an additional 3,443,687 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Kroger by 1.2% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 11,483,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $502,469,000 after purchasing an additional 139,059 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of Kroger by 1.0% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 11,046,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $483,281,000 after purchasing an additional 105,900 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kroger by 2.7% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,437,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,553,000 after purchasing an additional 118,720 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.03% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Gary Millerchip sold 30,182 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.88, for a total value of $1,475,296.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 185,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,063,476.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, VP Carin L. Fike sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.90, for a total value of $137,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 40,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,842,747.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Gary Millerchip sold 30,182 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.88, for a total transaction of $1,475,296.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 185,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,063,476.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 178,505 shares of company stock valued at $8,519,747. Insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Kroger Stock Performance

KR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Stephens decreased their price target on shares of Kroger from $57.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 6th. Roth Capital reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Kroger in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Kroger from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Kroger from $47.00 to $42.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Kroger from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $52.31.

Shares of NYSE:KR opened at $47.90 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $34.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $46.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The Kroger Co. has a 12 month low of $41.81 and a 12 month high of $57.24.

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $34.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.89 billion. Kroger had a net margin of 1.51% and a return on equity of 31.84%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.91 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Kroger Co. will post 4.51 EPS for the current year.

Kroger Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.88%.

About Kroger

(Get Rating)

The Kroger Co engages in the operation of supermarkets and multi-department stores. Its brands include Big K, Check This Out?, Heritage Farm, Simple Truth, and Simple Truth Organic. The company was founded by Barney Kroger in 1883 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, OH.

Further Reading

