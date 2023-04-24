Convergence Investment Partners LLC Invests $668,000 in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

Convergence Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 2,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $668,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,564,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,321,822,000 after purchasing an additional 92,450 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,653,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $936,881,000 after purchasing an additional 13,797 shares during the last quarter. Ariel Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 1,129,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,038,000 after purchasing an additional 20,485 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,006,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,862,000 after purchasing an additional 62,813 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 877,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,298,000 after purchasing an additional 30,664 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.19% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director William Dudley Lehman sold 363 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.24, for a total transaction of $90,111.12. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,980 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,725,675.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director William Dudley Lehman sold 363 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.24, for a total transaction of $90,111.12. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,980 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,725,675.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Timothy L. Chambers sold 6,769 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.08, for a total value of $1,753,712.52. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,905 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,602,507.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 41,744 shares of company stock worth $10,207,319 in the last three months. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Snap-on Stock Down 0.2 %

SNA opened at $262.61 on Monday. Snap-on Incorporated has a one year low of $190.08 and a one year high of $263.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a current ratio of 3.48. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $242.84 and its 200-day moving average is $236.20. The company has a market capitalization of $13.95 billion, a PE ratio of 15.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.09.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The company reported $4.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.14 by $0.46. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. Snap-on had a return on equity of 21.17% and a net margin of 20.60%. The company’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.00 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Snap-on Incorporated will post 17.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Snap-on Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 23rd were given a dividend of $1.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 22nd. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.47%. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.18%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Longbow Research raised Snap-on from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Roth Capital reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Snap-on in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $280.00 target price on shares of Snap-on in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $302.00 target price (up previously from $298.00) on shares of Snap-on in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, MKM Partners lifted their target price on Snap-on from $238.00 to $259.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $254.33.

Snap-on Profile

Snap-On, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of tools, equipment, diagnostics, repair information, and systems solutions for professional users performing critical tasks. Its products and services include hand and power tools, tool storage, diagnostics software, handheld and PC-based diagnostic products, information and management systems, shop equipment and other solutions for vehicle dealerships and repair centers, as well as for customers in industries such as aviation and aerospace, agriculture, construction, government and military, mining, natural resources, power generation, and technical education.

