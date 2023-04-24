Convergence Investment Partners LLC Sells 185 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Convergence Investment Partners LLC cut its stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,956 shares of the company’s stock after selling 185 shares during the period. Convergence Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $534,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Red Tortoise LLC purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 125.7% in the 4th quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. 70.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on PEP shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $198.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $187.00 to $201.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 14th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $187.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Thursday, February 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $180.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $175.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $187.85.

In related news, Director Robert C. Pohlad sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.47, for a total value of $12,935,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 183,929 shares in the company, valued at $31,722,234.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other PepsiCo news, Director Robert C. Pohlad sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.47, for a total transaction of $12,935,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 183,929 shares in the company, valued at $31,722,234.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Ramkumar Krishnan sold 16,827 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.70, for a total transaction of $2,906,022.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 49,000 shares in the company, valued at $8,462,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of PEP opened at $186.39 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $181.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $176.06. PepsiCo, Inc. has a twelve month low of $154.86 and a twelve month high of $186.84. The stock has a market cap of $256.72 billion, a PE ratio of 28.93, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.82 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.31% and a return on equity of 51.34%. PepsiCo’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.53 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 3rd were given a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 2nd. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 71.76%.

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America (FLNA), Quaker Foods North America (QFNA), PepsiCo Beverages North America (PBNA), Latin America (LatAm), Europe, Africa, Middle East, and South Asia (AMESA), and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, and China Region (APAC).

