Convergence Investment Partners LLC Sells 2,155 Shares of Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M)

Convergence Investment Partners LLC cut its stake in Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 43,337 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,155 shares during the period. Convergence Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Macy’s were worth $895,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Macy’s by 57.7% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 664 shares during the period. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Macy’s during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Macy’s by 384.8% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,797 shares during the period. Estabrook Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Macy’s by 77.8% during the 1st quarter. Estabrook Capital Management now owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Macy’s by 44.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 807 shares during the period. 80.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Macy's alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Macy’s in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Macy’s from $23.00 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Macy’s from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Macy’s from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Macy’s from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.83.

Macy’s Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE M opened at $17.01 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.63 billion, a PE ratio of 4.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Macy’s, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.10 and a 1 year high of $25.82. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $19.36 and its 200-day moving average is $20.64.

Macy’s (NYSE:M – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $8.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.27 billion. Macy’s had a net margin of 4.82% and a return on equity of 35.06%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.45 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Macy’s, Inc. will post 3.79 EPS for the current year.

Macy’s Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.1654 per share. This is a positive change from Macy’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.89%. Macy’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.75%.

Macy’s Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Macy’s, Inc engages in the retail of apparel, accessories, cosmetics, home furnishings, and other consumer goods. The firm’s brands include Macy’s, Bloomingdale’s, and Bluemercury. It offers men’s, women’s, and children’s apparel, women’s accessories, intimate apparel, shoes, cosmetics, fragrances, as well as home and miscellaneous products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Macy's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Macy's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.