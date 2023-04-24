Convergence Investment Partners LLC Sells 2,853 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Convergence Investment Partners LLC decreased its holdings in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 13.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,519 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 2,853 shares during the period. CVS Health comprises 1.0% of Convergence Investment Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Convergence Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $1,726,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Edmp Inc. grew its holdings in CVS Health by 9,117.8% during the 4th quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 4,582,251 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $49,171,000 after acquiring an additional 4,532,540 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors acquired a new stake in CVS Health during the 1st quarter worth $262,167,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in CVS Health by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 115,934,841 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $11,056,706,000 after acquiring an additional 1,726,512 shares during the period. Cottage Street Advisors LLC grew its holdings in CVS Health by 6,966.4% during the 4th quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC now owns 1,489,379 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $473,000 after acquiring an additional 1,468,302 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners boosted its position in shares of CVS Health by 15.5% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 8,034,788 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $766,750,000 after purchasing an additional 1,077,638 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.29% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CVS opened at $72.77 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $93.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.38, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.61. CVS Health Co. has a 12 month low of $72.11 and a 12 month high of $107.26. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $88.59.

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $83.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.37 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 1.29% and a return on equity of 15.75%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.98 earnings per share. Analysts expect that CVS Health Co. will post 8.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 21st will be given a $0.605 dividend. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 20th. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 77.56%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CVS. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of CVS Health from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $106.00 to $101.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $130.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.50.

CVS Health Corp. is a health solutions company, which engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long-Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate and Other. The Pharmacy Services segment focuses on the pharmacy benefit management solutions.

