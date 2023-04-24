Copper Mountain Mining Co. (TSE:CMMC) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Copper Mountain Mining Co. (TSE:CMMC – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$2.63.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CMMC. Haywood Securities boosted their price objective on Copper Mountain Mining from C$2.00 to C$3.00 in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Scotiabank lowered Copper Mountain Mining from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Cormark lowered their target price on Copper Mountain Mining from C$3.00 to C$2.75 in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. National Bankshares lowered Copper Mountain Mining from an “outperform” rating to a “tender” rating and upped their target price for the company from C$2.50 to C$2.73 in a report on Friday, April 14th. Finally, CIBC upped their target price on Copper Mountain Mining from C$1.90 to C$2.20 in a report on Wednesday, February 8th.

In other Copper Mountain Mining news, insider Zeta Resources Limited sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$2.60, for a total value of C$520,000.00. 3.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CMMC opened at C$2.59 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.02, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 1.10. Copper Mountain Mining has a 1-year low of C$1.23 and a 1-year high of C$3.48. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$2.15 and a 200-day moving average of C$1.98. The company has a market capitalization of C$553.85 million, a P/E ratio of -11.77, a PEG ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 2.71.

Copper Mountain Mining Corporation operates as a mining company in Canada. The company explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. Its flagship asset is the Copper Mountain mine that comprise 138 crown granted mineral claims, 149 located mineral claims, 14 mining leases, and 12 fee simple properties covering an area of 6,702 hectares located to the south of Princeton, British Columbia.

