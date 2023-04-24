Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) Trading Up 3.6%

Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB – Get Rating) was up 3.6% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $22.04 and last traded at $22.04. Approximately 23,296 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 345,410 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.28.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on CLB shares. Bank of America lowered shares of Core Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $21.50 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Core Laboratories in a report on Monday, April 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Core Laboratories from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The company has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 2.66.

Core Laboratories ( NYSE:CLB Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.01. Core Laboratories had a net margin of 3.97% and a return on equity of 15.98%. The company had revenue of $127.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $130.12 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Core Laboratories will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 13th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.18%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 10th. Core Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is 9.76%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CLB. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of Core Laboratories by 328.1% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,858 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,424 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in Core Laboratories by 171.6% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,200 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 2,022 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Core Laboratories by 213.1% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,805 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,909 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Core Laboratories by 184.9% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,934 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,904 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Core Laboratories by 185.7% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,903 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,237 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.44% of the company’s stock.

Core Laboratories NV engages in the provision of proprietary and patented reservoir description, production enhancement, and reservoir management services to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the Reservoir Description segment and Production Enhancement segment. The Reservoir Description segment encompasses the characterization of petroleum reservoir rock, fluid, and gas samples and provides analytical and field services to characterize properties of crude oil and petroleum products.

