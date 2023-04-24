Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Stake Cut by Warther Private Wealth LLC

Warther Private Wealth LLC cut its stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,723 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 92 shares during the period. Warther Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $787,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COST. United Bank increased its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 9.2% during the first quarter. United Bank now owns 5,254 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,026,000 after acquiring an additional 444 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 33.6% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 383,691 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $220,948,000 after buying an additional 96,566 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 87.1% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 232 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 1st quarter valued at $333,000. Finally, Next Century Growth Investors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Next Century Growth Investors LLC now owns 3,414 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,965,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. 66.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Costco Wholesale

In related news, EVP James C. Klauer sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $503.69, for a total value of $1,259,225.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 40,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,592,861.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Costco Wholesale news, EVP James C. Klauer sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $503.69, for a total value of $1,259,225.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 40,884 shares in the company, valued at $20,592,861.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $488.95, for a total transaction of $733,425.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,934,972.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 6,668 shares of company stock valued at $3,290,566. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Costco Wholesale Trading Up 0.1 %

Several research firms recently issued reports on COST. William Blair began coverage on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $540.00 target price on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $650.00 to $600.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $575.00 to $535.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $550.00 target price on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $549.52.

NASDAQ:COST traded up $0.54 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $506.89. The stock had a trading volume of 225,677 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,925,799. The business’s 50 day moving average is $491.88 and its 200-day moving average is $490.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 1.06. Costco Wholesale Co. has a one year low of $406.51 and a one year high of $570.33. The company has a market cap of $224.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.20, a P/E/G ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.79.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The retailer reported $3.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.10. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.58% and a return on equity of 28.66%. The company had revenue of $55.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.92 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 14.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Costco Wholesale Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 19th. Investors of record on Friday, May 5th will be given a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 4th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. This is an increase from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.45%.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses through wholly owned subsidiaries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D. Sinegal and Jeffrey H. Brotman in 1983 and is headquartered in Issaquah, WA.

