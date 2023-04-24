Craig Drummond Buys 50,000 Shares of Australian Foundation Investment Company Limited (ASX:AFI) Stock

Australian Foundation Investment Company Limited (ASX:AFI – Get Rating) insider Craig Drummond purchased 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$7.27 ($4.88) per share, with a total value of A$363,300.00 ($243,825.50).

Australian Foundation Investment Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 4.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Get Australian Foundation Investment alerts:

Australian Foundation Investment Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a Interim dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 23rd were paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.44%. This is a boost from Australian Foundation Investment’s previous Interim dividend of $0.10. Australian Foundation Investment’s payout ratio is currently 80.65%.

About Australian Foundation Investment

Australian Foundation Investment Company Limited is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm invests in the public equity markets of Australia and New Zealand. It invests in value stocks of companies. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against S&P/ASX 200 Accumulation Index. It invests in companies across diversified industries.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Australian Foundation Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Australian Foundation Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.