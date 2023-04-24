Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP) Shares Purchased by Pzena Investment Management LLC

Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP – Get Rating) by 65.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 600,199 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 236,494 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC owned 0.75% of Credicorp worth $81,423,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in Credicorp by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,637,870 shares of the bank’s stock worth $323,930,000 after purchasing an additional 98,032 shares during the period. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD increased its position in Credicorp by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 1,693,096 shares of the bank’s stock worth $207,912,000 after purchasing an additional 137,289 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in Credicorp by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,328,538 shares of the bank’s stock worth $163,145,000 after purchasing an additional 32,149 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Credicorp by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,265,064 shares of the bank’s stock worth $155,350,000 after purchasing an additional 7,228 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in Credicorp by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,129,605 shares of the bank’s stock worth $138,715,000 after purchasing an additional 44,564 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.13% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on BAP shares. Itau BBA Securities upgraded Credicorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $156.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on Credicorp in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

BAP opened at $133.22 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $10.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $129.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $137.51. Credicorp Ltd. has a 1-year low of $113.21 and a 1-year high of $158.95.

Credicorp (NYSE:BAP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The bank reported $3.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.76 by ($0.31). The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. Credicorp had a return on equity of 16.79% and a net margin of 23.05%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Credicorp Ltd. will post 17.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Credicorp Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Universal Banking; Microfinance; Insurance and Pensions; and Investment Banking and Wealth Management. The Universal Banking segment focuses on lending and investment services.

