Creditcoin Trading Down 10.2% Over Last Week (CTC)

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on April 23rd. One Creditcoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.33 or 0.00001181 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Creditcoin has traded down 10.2% against the dollar. Creditcoin has a total market cap of $71.00 million and approximately $13.59 million worth of Creditcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003603 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000715 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000555 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.22 or 0.00011600 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0274 or 0.00000099 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 4th, 2019. Creditcoin’s total supply is 599,999,997 coins and its circulating supply is 216,464,279 coins. Creditcoin’s official message board is medium.com/creditcoin-foundation. The Reddit community for Creditcoin is https://reddit.com/r/creditcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Creditcoin’s official website is creditcoin.org. Creditcoin’s official Twitter account is @creditcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Creditcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Creditcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Creditcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

