Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) Reaches New 52-Week High on Analyst Upgrade

Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday after Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on the stock from $133.00 to $150.00. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a hold rating on the stock. Crocs traded as high as $150.19 and last traded at $149.48, with a volume of 249963 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $147.18.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on CROX. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Crocs from $107.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. OTR Global raised shares of Crocs from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. B. Riley started coverage on shares of Crocs in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $157.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Crocs in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Crocs from $165.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $146.57.

In related news, CEO Andrew Rees sold 9,164 shares of Crocs stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.02, for a total transaction of $1,283,143.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 110,584 shares in the company, valued at $15,483,971.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Thomas J. Smach acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $113.15 per share, with a total value of $339,450.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $339,450. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew Rees sold 9,164 shares of Crocs stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.02, for a total value of $1,283,143.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 110,584 shares in the company, valued at $15,483,971.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 45,735 shares of company stock worth $6,081,140 in the last three months. 2.71% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Crocs by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 160,588 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $12,269,000 after acquiring an additional 972 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Crocs by 91.4% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 25,493 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,948,000 after acquiring an additional 12,173 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in Crocs by 156.1% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 21,233 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,623,000 after acquiring an additional 12,941 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in Crocs by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 7,180 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $549,000 after acquiring an additional 634 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Crocs by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 161,078 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $12,306,000 after acquiring an additional 4,287 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.95% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a market capitalization of $9.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $125.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $108.38.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The textile maker reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.47. Crocs had a return on equity of 118.32% and a net margin of 15.19%. The business had revenue of $945.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $939.16 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.15 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 61.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Crocs, Inc. will post 11.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Crocs, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacturing, worldwide marketing, sale, and distribution of casual footwear and accessories for men, women, and children. It operates through the following segments: North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Latin America (EMEALA), and HEYDUDE Brand.

