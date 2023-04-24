Crown (NYSE:CCK) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Crown (NYSE:CCK – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The industrial products company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.15, RTT News reports. Crown had a net margin of 5.62% and a return on equity of 36.97%. The business had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.01 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. Crown updated its Q2 guidance to $1.60-$1.70 EPS and its FY23 guidance to $6.20-$6.40 EPS.

Crown Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of Crown stock traded up $0.19 during trading on Monday, reaching $79.05. The stock had a trading volume of 1,844,515 shares, compared to its average volume of 992,571. The company has a market capitalization of $9.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $81.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $81.83. Crown has a 52 week low of $66.00 and a 52 week high of $119.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97.

Crown Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 9th were issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. This is a positive change from Crown’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 8th. Crown’s payout ratio is 16.08%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional Trading of Crown

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Crown from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Crown from $96.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Crown from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Crown from $100.00 to $103.00 in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Crown from $97.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Crown currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.27.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CCK. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Crown in the first quarter valued at about $143,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Crown by 101.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,166 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 586 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Crown by 25.1% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,770 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. MayTech Global Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Crown in the fourth quarter valued at about $175,000. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Crown during the fourth quarter worth about $225,000.

Crown Company Profile

Crown Holdings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of packaging products and equipment for consumer goods. The firm offers aerosol cans, beverage, promotional, and transit packaging, closures and capping, and food cans. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Transit Packaging.

