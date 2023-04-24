Crown (NYSE:CCK) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Crown (NYSE:CCK – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The industrial products company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.15, RTT News reports. The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.10 billion. Crown had a net margin of 5.62% and a return on equity of 36.97%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.01 earnings per share. Crown updated its Q2 guidance to $1.60-$1.70 EPS and its FY23 guidance to $6.20-$6.40 EPS.

Crown Price Performance

Shares of CCK traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $79.05. The company had a trading volume of 1,840,055 shares, compared to its average volume of 992,554. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.83. The company has a market capitalization of $9.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.05. Crown has a 1-year low of $66.00 and a 1-year high of $119.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.18.

Get Crown alerts:

Crown Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 9th were issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 8th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. This is a boost from Crown’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Crown’s dividend payout ratio is 16.08%.

Institutional Trading of Crown

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Crown during the 1st quarter valued at $143,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Crown by 101.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,166 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 586 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Crown in the 4th quarter valued at about $225,000. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Crown by 25.1% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,770 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $163,000 after buying an additional 355 shares during the period. Finally, MayTech Global Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Crown during the fourth quarter worth about $175,000.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Crown from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Crown from $96.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Barclays boosted their price target on Crown from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Crown from $97.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Crown from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Crown has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.27.

About Crown

(Get Rating)

Crown Holdings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of packaging products and equipment for consumer goods. The firm offers aerosol cans, beverage, promotional, and transit packaging, closures and capping, and food cans. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Transit Packaging.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Crown Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.