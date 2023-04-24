Crypterium (CRPT) Hits 1-Day Volume of $488,158.82

Crypterium (CRPT) traded up 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on April 23rd. Crypterium has a market capitalization of $8.38 million and $488,158.82 worth of Crypterium was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Crypterium token can currently be purchased for about $0.0878 or 0.00000317 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Crypterium has traded down 2.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Crypterium Token Profile

Crypterium launched on September 27th, 2020. Crypterium’s total supply is 95,477,888 tokens. Crypterium’s official message board is medium.com/crypterium. Crypterium’s official Twitter account is @crypterium and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Crypterium is https://reddit.com/r/crypterium_com. Crypterium’s official website is crypterium.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypterium is a cryptobank platform that will leverage the Ethereum blockchain to provide an instant processing engine for both fiat and crypto based currency transactions while enabling inter-changeability between the two. Furthermore, an app will be available for download to Android and IOS operation systems.

The Crypterium token (CRPT) is an ERC-20 token that will work as the medium of exchange within the platform, a utility token intended for usage in any b2b/b2c products with different mechanics. Most often, the token works as a loyalty tool. Basically, CRPT was intended for meeting the Crypterium service needs. However, as the token’s popularity was growing, its application sphere expanded. Today, CRPT is developing as an ecosystem.”

