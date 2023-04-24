Crypto International Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $2.02 Billion (CRI)

Crypto International (CRI) traded 4.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on April 23rd. Crypto International has a market cap of $2.02 billion and $96,072.22 worth of Crypto International was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Crypto International token can currently be bought for $0.34 or 0.00001212 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Crypto International has traded 3.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001291 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $94.38 or 0.00336546 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0170 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Crypto International was first traded on April 6th, 2021. Crypto International’s total supply is 10,000,020,856 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,993,142,286 tokens. Crypto International’s official message board is medium.com/@vivranium/crypto-international-cri-distribution-plan-3773d5420769. Crypto International’s official website is cos-in.com. Crypto International’s official Twitter account is @cri_vivranium and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypto International (CRI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Crypto International has a current supply of 10,000,020,856 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Crypto International is 0.35264593 USD and is up 5.21 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 13 active market(s) with $97,583.22 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://cos-in.com.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crypto International directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Crypto International should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Crypto International using one of the exchanges listed above.

