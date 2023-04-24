CSI Compressco (NASDAQ:CCLP) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CSI Compressco (NASDAQ:CCLP – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

CSI Compressco Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CCLP opened at $1.20 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.30. CSI Compressco has a one year low of $1.04 and a one year high of $1.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $169.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.50 and a beta of 0.94.

CSI Compressco (NASDAQ:CCLP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 10th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $93.97 million during the quarter.

CSI Compressco Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CSI Compressco

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, April 30th will be given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 27th. CSI Compressco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -25.00%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CCLP. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of CSI Compressco by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 834,114 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,109,000 after purchasing an additional 9,831 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in CSI Compressco during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in CSI Compressco during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in CSI Compressco by 1,088.8% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 75,739 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 69,368 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. purchased a new position in CSI Compressco in the third quarter worth $87,000. Institutional investors own 16.81% of the company’s stock.

About CSI Compressco

CSI Compressco LP engages in the provision of compression services and equipment for natural gas and oil production, gathering, transportation, processing, and storage. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Latin America, Canada, and Other. The firm offers compression services, digitally enhanced compression, and parts and services.

