Curaleaf (OTCMKTS:CURLF) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $2.19

Curaleaf Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CURLF – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $2.19 and last traded at $2.40, with a volume of 782323 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.32.

Several brokerages recently commented on CURLF. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Curaleaf from C$8.50 to C$8.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $8.50 target price on shares of Curaleaf in a report on Friday, April 14th. Alliance Global Partners decreased their price objective on Curaleaf from $11.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 14th. Atb Cap Markets restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Curaleaf in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price target on Curaleaf from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 30th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Curaleaf presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.57.

The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.41.

Curaleaf Holdings, Inc operates as a holding company with interest in medical and wellness cannabis operations. It operates through the Cannabis Operations and Non-Cannabis Operations segments. The Cannabis Operations segment includes the production and sale of cannabis via retail and wholesale channels.

