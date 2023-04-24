CVS Group (LON:CVSG) Reaches New 12-Month High at $2,134.44

Shares of CVS Group plc (LON:CVSGGet Rating) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 2,134.44 ($26.41) and last traded at GBX 2,118 ($26.21), with a volume of 461626 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2,082 ($25.76).

CVSG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,370 ($29.33) price objective on shares of CVS Group in a report on Friday, February 24th. Numis Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,300 ($28.46) price objective on shares of CVS Group in a report on Friday, February 24th.

The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1,896.68 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,928.50. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5,078.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.86.

CVS Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in veterinary, pet crematoria, online pharmacy, and retail businesses. The company operates through four segments: Veterinary Practices, Laboratories, Crematoria, and Online Retail. It operates animal veterinary practices and complementary veterinary diagnostic businesses.

