Dada Nexus (NASDAQ:DADA) Stock Price Down 3.8%

Dada Nexus Limited (NASDAQ:DADA – Get Rating) traded down 3.8% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $6.09 and last traded at $6.13. 255,666 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the average session volume of 2,095,873 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.37.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Dada Nexus from $13.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Monday, February 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Dada Nexus from $7.50 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th.

Get Dada Nexus alerts:

Dada Nexus Trading Down 4.2 %

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.04. The stock has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.84 and a beta of 1.53.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dada Nexus

Dada Nexus ( NASDAQ:DADA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.12). Dada Nexus had a negative net margin of 24.51% and a negative return on equity of 22.09%. The company had revenue of $377.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $409.58 million. Research analysts anticipate that Dada Nexus Limited will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in Dada Nexus by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 12,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 1,011 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its stake in Dada Nexus by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 20,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after buying an additional 2,710 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Dada Nexus by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 78,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Dada Nexus by 69.5% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 3,180 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Dada Nexus by 4.2% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 88,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $806,000 after purchasing an additional 3,562 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.11% of the company’s stock.

About Dada Nexus

(Get Rating)

Dada Nexus Limited operates a platform of local on-demand retail and delivery in the People's Republic of China. It operates Dada Now, a local on-demand delivery platform that provides intra-city delivery and last-mile delivery services on an on-demand basis to chain merchants, small- and medium-sized enterprise merchants, and individual senders; and JDDJ, a local on-demand retail platform for consumers, retailers, and brand owner.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Dada Nexus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dada Nexus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.