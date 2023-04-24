Dai (DAI) Hits Market Capitalization of $4.97 Billion

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on April 24th. One Dai token can now be purchased for approximately $1.00 or 0.00003666 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Dai has traded down 0.1% against the dollar. Dai has a total market cap of $4.97 billion and approximately $129.34 million worth of Dai was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Dai

Dai launched on November 18th, 2019. Dai’s total supply is 4,979,247,060 tokens. Dai’s official Twitter account is @MakerDAO and its Facebook page is accessible here. Dai’s official website is www.makerdao.com. The official message board for Dai is medium.com/@MakerDAO. The Reddit community for Dai is /r/makerDAO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Dai

According to CryptoCompare, “Dai is a decentralized, stablecoin cryptocurrency built on the Ethereum blockchain. It is designed to maintain a stable value relative to the US Dollar, and is backed by a reserve of collateral-backed tokens and other assets. Dai is an ERC-20 token, making it fully compatible with other Ethereum-based networks and wallets. It is designed to be used as a medium of exchange, store of value, and for facilitating online payments, money transfers, and other financial services. Dai was created by MakerDAO, a decentralized autonomous organization founded in 2014 by Danish entrepreneur Rune Christensen, and was officially launched on the main Ethereum network on December 18, 2017.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dai directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dai should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dai using one of the exchanges listed above.

