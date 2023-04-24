Danone (OTCMKTS:DANOY) and MeaTech 3D (NASDAQ:MITC) Critical Analysis

Danone (OTCMKTS:DANOY – Get Rating) and MeaTech 3D (NASDAQ:MITC – Get Rating) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, profitability and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Danone and MeaTech 3D’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Danone N/A N/A N/A MeaTech 3D N/A N/A N/A

Volatility and Risk

Danone has a beta of 0.58, indicating that its stock price is 42% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, MeaTech 3D has a beta of 0.73, indicating that its stock price is 27% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Danone 3 3 2 0 1.88 MeaTech 3D 0 0 1 0 3.00

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Danone and MeaTech 3D, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Danone presently has a consensus target price of $56.60, indicating a potential upside of 329.76%. Given Danone’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Danone is more favorable than MeaTech 3D.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Danone and MeaTech 3D’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Danone $29.15 billion 1.53 $1.01 billion N/A N/A MeaTech 3D N/A N/A -$18.02 million N/A N/A

Danone has higher revenue and earnings than MeaTech 3D.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.0% of Danone shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.7% of MeaTech 3D shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.0% of Danone shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Danone beats MeaTech 3D on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Danone

Danone SA engages in the food processing industry. It operates through the following geographical segments: Europe; North America; China, North Asia & Oceania; and Rest of the World. The company was founded on February 2, 1899 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

About MeaTech 3D

MeaTech 3D Ltd., a deep-tech food company, engages in the development of cultivated meat technologies to manufacture cultivated meat without animal slaughter. The company develops a three-dimensional bioprinter to deposit layers of differentiated stem cells, scaffolding, and cell nutrients in a three-dimensional form of structured cultured meat. It intends to license its production technology; provide associated products, such as cell lines, printheads, bioreactors, and incubators; and offer services, such as technology implementation, training, and engineering support directly and through contractors to food processing and food retail companies. The company is headquartered in Rehovot, Israel.

