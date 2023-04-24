Dash (DASH) Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $72.37 Million

Dash (DASH) traded down 2.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on April 24th. During the last week, Dash has traded down 15.4% against the US dollar. One Dash coin can now be purchased for $49.43 or 0.00181471 BTC on exchanges. Dash has a market cap of $555.81 million and $72.37 million worth of Dash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Dash Profile

DASH is a PoW/PoSe coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on January 18th, 2014. Dash’s total supply is 11,244,312 coins. The Reddit community for Dash is https://reddit.com/r/dashpay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Dash is www.dash.org. Dash’s official message board is www.dash.org/forum. Dash’s official Twitter account is @dashpay and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Dash is a digital currency launched in 2014, aiming to provide a fast, secure, and private alternative to traditional payment methods. It’s based on Bitcoin software but with several improvements, including a self-funding and governance model, and additional services from masternodes. Dash is used for various purposes, including payments, remittances, and investing, with a focus on usability and user experience. Xcoin and Darkcoin are the former names of Dash, which initially offered anonymous transactions. Dash was created by Evan Duffield, prioritizing speed, security, and privacy as an alternative to traditional payment systems.”

Buying and Selling Dash

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase , GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

