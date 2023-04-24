DEI (DEI) Trading 1.9% Lower Over Last 7 Days

DEI (DEI) traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on April 24th. One DEI token can now be bought for approximately $0.21 or 0.00000782 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. DEI has a market cap of $1.44 billion and $353.58 worth of DEI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, DEI has traded 1.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get DEI alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000288 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $87.91 or 0.00320966 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.49 or 0.00012749 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000739 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded up 171.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000110 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About DEI

DEI (CRYPTO:DEI) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on October 3rd, 2021. The official website for DEI is deus.finance. The official message board for DEI is medium.com/deus-finance. DEI’s official Twitter account is @deusdao.

DEI Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Deimos is a peer to peer cryptocurrency with no ICO, no Pre-mine, and no Developer-fee per block. All the developer’s coins were fairly mined along with everyone else. Deimos is a fairly launched blockchain project, secured by a combination of five algorithms Proof of Work (PoW) consensus mechanism, focusing on fast payments for goods and services online (e-commerce integration) with nearly zero fees from anywhere in the universe.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DEI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DEI should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DEI using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DEI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DEI and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.