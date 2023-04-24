Dejitaru Tsuka (TSUKA) Price Hits $0.0481 on Exchanges

Dejitaru Tsuka (TSUKA) traded 1.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on April 24th. During the last week, Dejitaru Tsuka has traded 23.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Dejitaru Tsuka token can currently be purchased for about $0.0481 or 0.00000176 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Dejitaru Tsuka has a total market capitalization of $48.05 million and approximately $2.33 million worth of Dejitaru Tsuka was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dejitaru Tsuka Profile

Dejitaru Tsuka’s genesis date was May 25th, 2022. Dejitaru Tsuka’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. Dejitaru Tsuka’s official Twitter account is @dejitaru_tsuka and its Facebook page is accessible here. Dejitaru Tsuka’s official website is www.dejitarutsuka.io. The official message board for Dejitaru Tsuka is medium.com/@dejitarutsukasangha.

Dejitaru Tsuka Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Dejitaru Tsuka (TSUKA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. Dejitaru Tsuka has a current supply of 1,000,000,000. The last known price of Dejitaru Tsuka is 0.0533432 USD and is up 6.67 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 27 active market(s) with $2,831,067.80 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.dejitarutsuka.io/.”

