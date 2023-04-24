Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) Shares Sold by Childress Capital Advisors LLC

Childress Capital Advisors LLC reduced its position in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 57,562 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 206 shares during the quarter. Devon Energy comprises about 1.2% of Childress Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. Childress Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $3,541,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Devon Energy by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 77,173,489 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $4,640,442,000 after purchasing an additional 1,637,042 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 42,814,521 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,574,437,000 after purchasing an additional 2,902,180 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 11,158,526 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $672,993,000 after purchasing an additional 797,813 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 10,141,280 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $609,794,000 after purchasing an additional 1,469,557 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,371,571 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $435,881,000 after purchasing an additional 99,059 shares during the last quarter. 78.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Devon Energy Stock Up 1.0 %

NYSE DVN traded up $0.52 during trading on Monday, reaching $54.15. 818,886 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,735,942. Devon Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $44.03 and a fifty-two week high of $79.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.41 billion, a PE ratio of 5.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 2.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.54.

Devon Energy Increases Dividend

Devon Energy ( NYSE:DVN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The energy company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by ($0.09). Devon Energy had a return on equity of 52.20% and a net margin of 31.38%. The business had revenue of $4.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.39 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Devon Energy Co. will post 6.49 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.89 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Devon Energy’s previous None dividend of $0.49. This represents a yield of 9.3%. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.77%.

Insider Transactions at Devon Energy

In other news, CEO Richard E. Muncrief purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $53.28 per share, with a total value of $532,800.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,973,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $105,173,494.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 7,179 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.77, for a total value of $393,193.83. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 262,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,377,015.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard E. Muncrief acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $53.28 per share, for a total transaction of $532,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,973,977 shares in the company, valued at approximately $105,173,494.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on DVN. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $82.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $70.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $80.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $82.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $71.40.

About Devon Energy

(Get Rating)

Devon Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. It develops and operates Delaware Basin, Eagle Ford, Heavy Oil, Barnett Shale, STACK, and Rockies Oil. The company was founded by J. Larry Nichols and John W. Nichols in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

Further Reading

