Dexterra Group (TSE:DXT) PT Lowered to C$8.15

Dexterra Group (TSE:DXT – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by stock analysts at ATB Capital from C$8.40 to C$8.15 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. ATB Capital’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 66.67% from the stock’s current price.

DXT has been the topic of several other research reports. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of Dexterra Group from C$6.40 to C$6.25 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of Dexterra Group from C$8.00 to C$7.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Acumen Capital reduced their price target on shares of Dexterra Group from C$9.50 to C$9.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. National Bankshares cut their price target on shares of Dexterra Group from C$10.00 to C$8.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 13th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Dexterra Group from C$7.50 to C$7.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 10th.

Dexterra Group Stock Performance

DXT stock traded up C$0.03 during midday trading on Monday, reaching C$4.89. The stock had a trading volume of 6,758 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,733. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$5.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$5.39. The stock has a market cap of C$319.02 million, a PE ratio of 97.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.56, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.23. Dexterra Group has a 52-week low of C$4.80 and a 52-week high of C$7.35.

Dexterra Group Company Profile

Dexterra Group ( TSE:DXT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 8th. The company reported C($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.08 by C($0.12). The firm had revenue of C$253.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$246.60 million. Dexterra Group had a net margin of 0.35% and a return on equity of 1.26%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Dexterra Group will post 0.452514 EPS for the current year.

Dexterra Group Inc provides support services for the creation, management, and operation of infrastructure in Canada. It operates through three segments: Integrated Facilities Management; Modular Solutions; and Workforce Accommodations, Forestry and Energy Services (WAFES). The Integrated Facilities Management segment delivers operation and maintenance solutions for built assets and infrastructure in the public and private sectors, including aviation, defense, retail, healthcare, business and industry, education, rail, hotels and leisure, and government.

