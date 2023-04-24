dForce USD Price Down 1.3% Over Last Week (USX)

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.4% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on April 24th. dForce USD has a market capitalization of $33.08 million and $2,804.87 worth of dForce USD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One dForce USD token can currently be bought for about $0.99 or 0.00003632 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, dForce USD has traded 1.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0787 or 0.00000289 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $87.47 or 0.00320962 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.50 or 0.00012830 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.40 or 0.00019817 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000790 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000733 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0479 or 0.00000176 BTC.

About dForce USD

dForce USD (CRYPTO:USX) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 28th, 2022. dForce USD’s total supply is 286,466,058 tokens and its circulating supply is 33,419,969 tokens. dForce USD’s official Twitter account is @dforcenet and its Facebook page is accessible here. dForce USD’s official message board is medium.com/dforcenet. dForce USD’s official website is dforce.network.

dForce USD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “dForce USD (USX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. dForce USD has a current supply of 286,466,058 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of dForce USD is 1.00281634 USD and is up 0.78 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 25 active market(s) with $3,166.01 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://dforce.network/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as dForce USD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade dForce USD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase dForce USD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

