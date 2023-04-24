dForce USD (USX) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $2,807.05

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on April 24th. dForce USD has a market cap of $33.28 million and approximately $2,807.05 worth of dForce USD was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, dForce USD has traded 1.8% lower against the dollar. One dForce USD token can currently be purchased for about $1.00 or 0.00003635 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get dForce USD alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0784 or 0.00000286 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $88.01 or 0.00321271 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.51 or 0.00012803 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.36 or 0.00019573 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000788 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000734 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0480 or 0.00000175 BTC.

About dForce USD

dForce USD is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 28th, 2022. dForce USD’s total supply is 286,466,058 tokens and its circulating supply is 33,419,622 tokens. dForce USD’s official message board is medium.com/dforcenet. dForce USD’s official Twitter account is @dforcenet and its Facebook page is accessible here. dForce USD’s official website is dforce.network.

Buying and Selling dForce USD

According to CryptoCompare, “dForce USD (USX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. dForce USD has a current supply of 286,466,058 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of dForce USD is 1.00281634 USD and is up 0.78 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 25 active market(s) with $3,166.01 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://dforce.network/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as dForce USD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade dForce USD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy dForce USD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for dForce USD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for dForce USD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.