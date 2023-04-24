Dillon & Associates Inc. Increases Stock Position in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

Dillon & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Rating) by 17.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 16,347 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,397 shares during the quarter. Dillon & Associates Inc.’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $1,112,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AZN. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in AstraZeneca by 4,875.0% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. lifted its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 129.5% during the 3rd quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.42% of the company’s stock.

Get AstraZeneca alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on AZN. Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on shares of AstraZeneca from GBX 118 ($1.46) to GBX 126 ($1.56) in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on AstraZeneca in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on AstraZeneca in a report on Thursday, January 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded AstraZeneca from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, AstraZeneca has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.00.

AstraZeneca Trading Up 0.1 %

AZN traded up $0.06 during trading on Monday, hitting $75.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,132,804 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,989,485. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $67.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market cap of $234.52 billion, a PE ratio of 70.65, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.52. AstraZeneca PLC has a twelve month low of $52.65 and a twelve month high of $75.91.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.01. AstraZeneca had a net margin of 7.42% and a return on equity of 28.63%. The company had revenue of $11.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.40 billion. On average, analysts expect that AstraZeneca PLC will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current year.

AstraZeneca Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 24th were paid a dividend of $0.985 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 23rd. This is a boost from AstraZeneca’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.47. This represents a dividend yield of 2%. AstraZeneca’s payout ratio is currently 180.38%.

AstraZeneca Profile

(Get Rating)

AstraZeneca Plc is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and commercialization of prescription medicines. The company was founded on June 17, 1992 and is headquartered in Cambridge, the United Kingdom.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AstraZeneca Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AstraZeneca and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.