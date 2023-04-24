Dillon & Associates Inc. Makes New Investment in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Dillon & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $238,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aflac in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. JCIC Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Aflac in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aflac in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Romano Brothers AND Company bought a new stake in shares of Aflac in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aflac in the fourth quarter worth approximately $51,000. 66.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AFL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Aflac from $77.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Aflac in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Aflac from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Aflac from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Aflac from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.13.

Aflac Price Performance

Shares of AFL stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $66.03. The company had a trading volume of 936,129 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,611,341. Aflac Incorporated has a 52-week low of $52.07 and a 52-week high of $74.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $65.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.06 and a quick ratio of 0.06. The company has a market capitalization of $40.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.93.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.08. Aflac had a net margin of 21.54% and a return on equity of 13.69%. The firm had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.28 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Aflac

In other news, Director Masatoshi Koide sold 19,291 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.36, for a total value of $1,357,314.76. Following the transaction, the director now owns 87,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,163,395.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Joseph L. Moskowitz sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.45, for a total transaction of $32,225.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 19,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,241,887.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Masatoshi Koide sold 19,291 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.36, for a total transaction of $1,357,314.76. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 87,598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,163,395.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Aflac Profile

Aflac, Inc is a holding company. engages in the provision of financial protection services. It operates through the followings segments: Aflac Japan and Aflac United States (U.S.). The Aflac Japan segment offers life insurance, death benefits, and cash surrender values. The Aflac U.S. segment sells voluntary supplemental insurance products for people who already have major medical or primary insurance coverage.

Featured Stories

