Dillon & Associates Inc. Sells 129 Shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Dillon & Associates Inc. decreased its position in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 93,940 shares of the company’s stock after selling 129 shares during the period. Raytheon Technologies comprises 2.1% of Dillon & Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Dillon & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $9,488,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RTX. GoalVest Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 219.8% during the 4th quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 291 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Private Ocean LLC increased its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 65.3% during the 3rd quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 329 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.83% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Raytheon Technologies news, VP Amy L. Johnson sold 3,622 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.55, for a total value of $356,948.10. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,061 shares in the company, valued at $400,211.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Raytheon Technologies Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSE RTX traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $102.39. 1,974,675 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,605,616. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $99.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $97.13. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 1-year low of $80.27 and a 1-year high of $108.84. The firm has a market cap of $149.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.21, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.03. Raytheon Technologies had a return on equity of 9.73% and a net margin of 7.75%. The business had revenue of $18.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.08 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 5.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Raytheon Technologies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 24th were paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.86%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

RTX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Raytheon Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $115.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $119.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $96.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $107.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Raytheon Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $111.50.

About Raytheon Technologies

Raytheon Technologies Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of aerospace and defense systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers. It operates through the following segments: Collins Aerospace Systems (Collins), Pratt and Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence and Space (RIS), and Raytheon Missiles and Defense (RMD).

