Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX) Shares Purchased by Gradient Capital Advisors LLC

Gradient Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX – Get Rating) by 16.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 81,271 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,564 shares during the period. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $1,755,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DFAX. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 111.5% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 574 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 1st quarter worth $41,000. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 768.6% during the 3rd quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,165,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030,918 shares during the period. Evolution Advisers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 8,095.0% during the 4th quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. now owns 3,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 3,238 shares during the period. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $93,000.

Get Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF alerts:

Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA DFAX remained flat at $23.42 during mid-day trading on Monday. The stock had a trading volume of 223,834 shares, compared to its average volume of 599,792. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $22.88 and its 200-day moving average is $22.03. Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $18.42 and a fifty-two week high of $24.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.98 and a beta of 0.77.

Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in non-US companies around the globe, with a focus on small- cap stocks. DFAX was launched on Mar 6, 2008 and is managed by Dimensional.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFAX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.