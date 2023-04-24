Direct Line Insurance Group (LON:DLG) Rating Reiterated by Berenberg Bank

Direct Line Insurance Group (LON:DLG – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by equities researchers at Berenberg Bank in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a GBX 152 ($1.88) target price on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 10.86% from the stock’s current price.

DLG has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Citigroup lowered shares of Direct Line Insurance Group to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 180 ($2.23) target price on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Numis Securities restated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 170 ($2.10) target price on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group from GBX 180 ($2.23) to GBX 175 ($2.17) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group from GBX 190 ($2.35) to GBX 180 ($2.23) and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 196.90 ($2.44).

DLG stock traded down GBX 0.84 ($0.01) during trading on Friday, reaching GBX 170.51 ($2.11). The stock had a trading volume of 6,544,791 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,635,607. Direct Line Insurance Group has a 1-year low of GBX 133.29 ($1.65) and a 1-year high of GBX 263.70 ($3.26). The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.83. The company has a market capitalization of £2.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -4,262.85, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.33. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 162.73 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 187.86.

Direct Line Insurance Group plc provides general insurance products and services in the United Kingdom. The company operates through Motor, Home, Rescue and Other Personal Lines, and Commercial segments. It offers motor, home, rescue, travel, creditor, and pet insurance products, as well as insurance for mid-to-high-net worth customers; and commercial insurance for small and medium-sized enterprises.

