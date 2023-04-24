Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) Rating Reiterated by Credit Suisse Group

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $120.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 13.72% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on DFS. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Discover Financial Services from $120.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Discover Financial Services in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $115.00 to $112.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Stephens upped their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $104.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $111.00 to $102.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 17th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $117.63.

Discover Financial Services Price Performance

NYSE:DFS opened at $105.52 on Friday. Discover Financial Services has a 12 month low of $87.64 and a 12 month high of $121.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $103.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $103.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The firm has a market cap of $27.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.43.

Discover Financial Services ( NYSE:DFS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $3.58 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.84 by ($0.26). Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 30.68% and a net margin of 24.65%. The firm had revenue of $3.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.22 earnings per share. Discover Financial Services’s quarterly revenue was up 29.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Discover Financial Services will post 13.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Discover Financial Services declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, April 19th that permits the company to buyback $2.70 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire up to 9.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Discover Financial Services news, EVP Robert Andrew Eichfeld sold 13,477 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.18, for a total transaction of $1,538,803.86. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 31,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,597,697.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Robert Andrew Eichfeld sold 13,477 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.18, for a total transaction of $1,538,803.86. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 31,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,597,697.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Carlos Minetti sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total value of $826,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 114,493 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,510,174. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Discover Financial Services

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kentucky Retirement Systems raised its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 21,477 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,101,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,451 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 3,299 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $364,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. JBF Capital Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. JBF Capital Inc. now owns 3,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $327,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $445,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.74% of the company’s stock.

Discover Financial Services Company Profile

Discover Financial Services is a holding company. It operates under the Digital Banking and Payment Services segments. The Digital Banking segment focuses on consumer banking and lending products, specifically Discover-branded credit cards issued to individuals on the Discover Network and other consumer banking products and services including private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and deposit products.

