DocGo (NASDAQ:DCGO) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of DocGo (NASDAQ:DCGO – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of DocGo in a report on Tuesday, March 14th.

DocGo Trading Up 8.1 %

DocGo stock opened at $8.54 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $875.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.69 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.48. DocGo has a 12 month low of $4.96 and a 12 month high of $11.41.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On DocGo

DocGo ( NASDAQ:DCGO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 13th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $108.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.13 million. DocGo had a return on equity of 12.80% and a net margin of 7.85%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.17 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that DocGo will post 0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in shares of DocGo in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of DocGo in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of DocGo by 226.3% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 2,263 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of DocGo in the third quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of DocGo by 320.1% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 4,718 shares in the last quarter. 36.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About DocGo

DocGo, Inc provides mobile health and medical transportation services for various health care providers in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company's transportation services include emergency response services; and non-emergency transport services comprise ambulance and wheelchair transportation services.

