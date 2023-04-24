Dogecoin (DOGE) Trading 12.5% Lower This Week

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on April 23rd. In the last week, Dogecoin has traded 12.5% lower against the US dollar. Dogecoin has a total market cap of $10.93 billion and approximately $358.53 million worth of Dogecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Dogecoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0786 or 0.00000286 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $86.42 or 0.00314549 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.51 or 0.00012777 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000781 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000747 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded 171.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000109 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Dogecoin Coin Profile

Dogecoin (CRYPTO:DOGE) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on December 6th, 2013. Dogecoin’s total supply is 139,063,266,384 coins. Dogecoin’s official Twitter account is @dogecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Dogecoin is https://reddit.com/r/dogecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Dogecoin’s official website is dogecoin.com.

Dogecoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Dogecoin (DOGE) is a cryptocurrency that was created in 2013 inspired by the Shiba Inu dog meme. It uses underlying technology from Litecoin and has a large circulating supply of 132 billion DOGE. It was initially created as a joke but has gained value due to supply and demand, and has been accepted by large retailers such as Tesla as a payment method. It was created by Jackson Palmer and Billy Markus and uses Litecoin’s Scrypt mining algorithm and is a Proof-of-Work cryptocurrency that can be merged mined with Litecoin. The value of DOGE has increased due to speculation about its potential adoption by products and services from companies owned by Elon Musk, such as Tesla and Twitter.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dogecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dogecoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dogecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

