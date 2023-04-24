Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) Shares Sold by Callahan Advisors LLC

Callahan Advisors LLC cut its stake in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating) by 66.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 33,914 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 66,428 shares during the quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $2,080,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in D. AIA Group Ltd raised its position in Dominion Energy by 159.2% during the 4th quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 6,916 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $424,000 after buying an additional 4,248 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Dominion Energy by 434.0% in the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 769 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Dominion Energy during the 3rd quarter worth about $303,000. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. raised its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 5,563 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $341,000 after buying an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 182.0% during the fourth quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 25,324 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,553,000 after purchasing an additional 16,343 shares during the last quarter. 70.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $60.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $66.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on Dominion Energy in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $62.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Dominion Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.18.

Dominion Energy Price Performance

NYSE D opened at $58.10 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.52 billion, a PE ratio of 52.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.60. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $52.03 and a 12 month high of $86.28. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.15.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.03. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 13.35% and a net margin of 5.79%. The company had revenue of $4.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.90 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dominion Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 3rd were paid a $0.6675 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.60%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 244.95%.

Dominion Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Dominion Energy, Inc engages in the production and distribution of energy. It operates through following business segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, Contracted Assets, and Corporate and Other. The Corporate and Other segment focuses on corporate, service company, non-controlling interest in Dominion privatization, and non-regulated retail energy marketing operations.

Featured Stories

