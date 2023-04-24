Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) PT Raised to $310.00

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $300.00 to $310.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price suggests a potential downside of 7.46% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on DPZ. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $405.00 to $375.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $351.00 to $334.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Gordon Haskett cut shares of Domino’s Pizza from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $344.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $415.00 to $370.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $352.69.

Shares of NYSE DPZ opened at $335.00 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $323.58 and a 200 day moving average of $340.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.79. Domino’s Pizza has a 12-month low of $291.00 and a 12-month high of $426.44.

Domino’s Pizza ( NYSE:DPZ Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The restaurant operator reported $4.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.92 by $0.51. Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 9.97% and a negative return on equity of 10.71%. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.25 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Domino’s Pizza will post 12.96 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 136 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $40,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,460,100. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,902,745 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,210,631,000 after acquiring an additional 25,200 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 23.4% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,616,607 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $559,993,000 after acquiring an additional 306,750 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,608,101 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $557,046,000 after acquiring an additional 196,063 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza during the 4th quarter worth $369,800,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,040,825 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $423,626,000 after acquiring an additional 84,947 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.32% of the company’s stock.

Domino’s Pizza, Inc engages in the management of a network of company-owned and franchise-owned pizza stores. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The U.S. Stores segment consists primarily of franchise operations. The International Franchise segment comprises a network of franchised stores.

