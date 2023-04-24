e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) Price Target Increased to $105.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by Raymond James from $80.00 to $105.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on ELF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $91.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of e.l.f. Beauty from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $90.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $80.67.

Shares of ELF stock opened at $96.68 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $5.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 113.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. e.l.f. Beauty has a fifty-two week low of $20.49 and a fifty-two week high of $96.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $78.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.60.

e.l.f. Beauty ( NYSE:ELF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $146.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.82 million. e.l.f. Beauty had a net margin of 9.43% and a return on equity of 15.00%. On average, analysts anticipate that e.l.f. Beauty will post 1.03 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Tarang Amin sold 69,703 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.47, for a total value of $5,051,376.41. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 286,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,796,281.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other e.l.f. Beauty news, Director Lauren Cooks Levitan sold 2,974 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.87, for a total value of $210,767.38. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 28,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,999,171.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Tarang Amin sold 69,703 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.47, for a total transaction of $5,051,376.41. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 286,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,796,281.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 256,195 shares of company stock valued at $18,446,749 over the last 90 days. 8.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ELF. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in e.l.f. Beauty by 17.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,521,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,575,000 after acquiring an additional 1,236,043 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in e.l.f. Beauty by 140.0% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,553,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,909,000 after buying an additional 906,008 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in e.l.f. Beauty by 3,885.5% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 812,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,974,000 after buying an additional 791,641 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in e.l.f. Beauty by 697.8% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 681,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,700,000 after buying an additional 596,287 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in e.l.f. Beauty by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,147,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,262,000 after buying an additional 504,690 shares during the period. 95.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of cosmetic and skin-care products. The company focuses on the e-commerce, national retailers, and international business channels. Its brands include elf, elf skin, WELL People and KEYS soulcare. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Oakland, CA.

